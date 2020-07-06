Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid

Global  

Kanye West's plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he's already missed several key deadlines. The rapper tweeted yesterday (July 5) that he hopes to make a bid for the White House in November, going up against President Donald Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Despite fancying himself for the top job, it appears that Kanye has...
Video credit: Reuters Studio
Kanye West announces presidential bid

Kanye West announces presidential bid 01:02

 American rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 - and he appears to have the backing of Elon Musk. Emer McCarthy reports.

Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois

Kanye West confirms run for U.S. President in tweet

Kanye West confirms run for U.S. President in tweet

Kanye West has proclaimed that he will vie for president in the upcoming U.S. election.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
'I'm running for president': Hilary Duff jokes about presidency after Kanye West announcement

'I'm running for president': Hilary Duff jokes about presidency after Kanye West announcement

Hilary Duff has joked she's "running for President" after Kanye West announced his plans to join the 2020 race for the White House.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:39Published
Trending: Kanye West declares he will run for president, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly split up, and Lin Manuel Miranda

Trending: Kanye West declares he will run for president, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly split up, and Lin Manuel Miranda and c

In case you missed it here's what's trending right now...

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:20Published

Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Biden unveils Florida leadership team

 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his senior leadership team in Florida, a must-win state where he holds a commanding lead over..
WorldNews

Progressives Doubted Joe Biden on Climate Change. Can He Win Them Over?

 A task force designed to help shape Mr. Biden's climate plan has recommended that he embrace moving to 100 percent renewable electricity in 15 years and a..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election

Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election

Kanye West announced Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 US election. The rapper's declaration positions him as a challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump. West tweeted; "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future". Fans tweeted their support for the entertainer who has a history of making bold political statements.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Trump's Us vs. Them Holiday

 The president uses July 4 to lay out his message of division: This is your morning tip sheet.
NYTimes.com

Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

 American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews

'Grim resolve': With Biden up big and the Senate in sight, Democrats still haunted by fear of letdown

 Joe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.
USATODAY.com
The Numbers Don't Lie? Who's Publishing Poll Results, And Why

The Numbers Don't Lie? Who's Publishing Poll Results, And Why

In the United States, if one political party is doing well, it tends to publish polls that say so. And according to CNN, the Democratic party is publishing an awful lot of polls these days. Democratic and liberal aligned groups have put out 17 House polls taken in April or later. However, Republican-aligned groups have put out zip, zilch, nada. Zero. That's a very bad ratio for Republicans. It hasn't always been that way, though.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:49Published
Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable"

Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable"

Joe Biden has not selected a vice president for his 2020 campaign. He pledged to chose a woman for his ticket. Elizabeth Warren is campaigning hard to be Biden's running mate. But, a new poll of Democratic voters could be bad news for the senator. According to Fox News 19% found her to be a "not acceptable" choice, the highest negative rating of any of the 11 candidates listed. Her negative views rose among white voters.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:42Published

Related news from verified sources

Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid

Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid Kanye West‘s plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he’s already missed several key deadlines. The rapper...
WorldNews

Dukakis warns Biden: Don't take polls seriously

 Michael Dukakis, the former Massachusetts governor who lost his 1988 White House bid, is warning Joe Biden not to take election polls too seriously, citing the...
FOXNews.com

Will '43 Alumni for Biden' Steal Trump's GOP Votes & Nix His Re-Election Bid in November?
RIA Nov.


