Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Kanye West‘s plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he’s already missed several key deadlines. The rapper tweeted yesterday (July 5) that he hopes to make a bid for the White House in November, going up against President Donald Trump and the presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Despite fancying himself for the top job, it appears that Kanye has...
Kanye West American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer from Illinois
Kanye West confirms run for U.S. President in tweet
'I'm running for president': Hilary Duff jokes about presidency after Kanye West announcement
Trending: Kanye West declares he will run for president, Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly split up, and Lin Manuel Miranda and c
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls
Biden unveils Florida leadership teamTALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Joe Biden on Monday announced the members of his senior leadership team in Florida, a must-win state where he holds a commanding lead over..
Progressives Doubted Joe Biden on Climate Change. Can He Win Them Over?A task force designed to help shape Mr. Biden’s climate plan has recommended that he embrace moving to 100 percent renewable electricity in 15 years and a..
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election
Trump’s Us vs. Them HolidayThe president uses July 4 to lay out his message of division: This is your morning tip sheet.
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on TwitterAmerican rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
'Grim resolve': With Biden up big and the Senate in sight, Democrats still haunted by fear of letdownJoe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.
The Numbers Don't Lie? Who's Publishing Poll Results, And Why
Warren Seen As "Least Acceptable"
