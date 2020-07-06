Global  

US sanctions on Huawei may have significant impact on 5G role, says Dowden

Monday, 6 July 2020
US sanctions on Huawei may have significant impact on 5G role, says DowdenUS sanctions on Huawei are likely to have a “significant impact” on the firm’s ability to play a role in the UK’s 5G network, the Culture Secretary has said. Oliver Dowden said on Monday that he has received a National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) report on the Chinese technology firm and will be discussing it with Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has been under enduring pressure from his own backbenches to...
Huawei: 5G decision to be made 'within weeks', says culture secretary

 'I will be discussing that with the prime minister and if there's any change of policy arising from it I will make an announcement,' says Oliver Dowden
Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Keir Starmer to do unconscious racial bias training, and PM to make Huawei 5G decision 'within weeks'

 The government will announce any change to Huawei's role in the UK's 5G network within weeks, said culture secretary Oliver Dowden – indicating a new..
Independent

