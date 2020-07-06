|
US sanctions on Huawei may have significant impact on 5G role, says Dowden
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
US sanctions on Huawei are likely to have a “significant impact” on the firm’s ability to play a role in the UK’s 5G network, the Culture Secretary has said. Oliver Dowden said on Monday that he has received a National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) report on the Chinese technology firm and will be discussing it with Boris Johnson. The Prime Minister has been under enduring pressure from his own backbenches to...
