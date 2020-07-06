US sanctions on Huawei may have significant impact on 5G role, says Dowden Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

US sanctions on US sanctions on Huawei are likely to have a “significant impact” on the firm’s ability to play a role in the UK’s 5G network, the Culture Secretary has said. Oliver Dowden said on Monday that he has received a National Cyber Security Centre ( NCSC ) report on the Chinese technology firm and will be discussing it with Boris Johnson . The Prime Minister has been under enduring pressure from his own backbenches to... 👓 View full article

