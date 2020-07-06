China detains professor who criticised Xi Jinping over coronavirus Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Chinese authorities on Monday detained a law professor who published essays criticising President Chinese authorities on Monday detained a law professor who published essays criticising President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to consolidate power, according to friends of the man. Xu Zhangrun, a rare outspoken critic of the government in China's heavily censored academia, was taken from his home in suburban Beijing by more than 20 people, one of his friends said on condition of anonymity. Xu published an essay in February blaming the... 👓 View full article

