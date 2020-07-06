Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China detains professor who criticised Xi Jinping over coronavirus

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
China detains professor who criticised Xi Jinping over coronavirusChinese authorities on Monday detained a law professor who published essays criticising President Xi Jinping over the coronavirus pandemic and his efforts to consolidate power, according to friends of the man. Xu Zhangrun, a rare outspoken critic of the government in China's heavily censored academia, was taken from his home in suburban Beijing by more than 20 people, one of his friends said on condition of anonymity. Xu published an essay in February blaming the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta's argument

On The Record | On low death rate & lockdowns: Oxford Prof Sunetra Gupta's argument 09:58

 Oxford university's Professor Sunetra Gupta, an epidemiologist, has been tagged 'Professor Reopen' for her argument against lockdowns as a countermeasure against the Covid-19 pandemic. In this conversation with Hindustan Times' national political editor, Sunetra Choudhury, Professor Gupta explains...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Xi Jinping Xi Jinping General Secretary of the Communist Party of China and paramount leader of China

As China asserts its dominance over post-pandemic world, countries unite against Beijing's 'bully tactics'

 Chinese President Xi Jinping has apparently decided that this is the right time to assert dominance and territorial expansionism when the global economies are..
IndiaTimes

Can millions more street vendors save China from a jobs crisis? Beijing appears divided

 (CNN Business)For years, China staked its future on world class manufacturing and new technology. Now, it's having to contemplate a simpler, and older, solution..
WorldNews
China puts final satellite for Beidou into orbit [Video]

China puts final satellite for Beidou into orbit

China on Tuesday successfully put into orbit the final satellite of its Beidou navigation network, rival to the U.S.-owned GPS. Ryan Brooks reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published

Xu Zhangrun Xu Zhangrun Chinese jurist

Xu Zhangrun: Outspoken professor detained in China

 Professor Xu Zhangrun was taken from his home by authorities, friends tell the media.
BBC News

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry [Video]

India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on July 06, the Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the border situation at the third commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

Tensions heat up in South China Sea as US makes significant show of force

 Hong Kong (CNN)For the first time in six years, two US Navy aircraft carriers are in the South China Sea, the latest show of military might from Washington as it..
WorldNews

Democracy activists' books unavailable in Hong Kong libraries after new law

 Shares Books by prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have become unavailable in the Chinese-ruled city's public libraries, days after Beijing introduced..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China's new National Security Law (FB)

Facebook will 'pause' handing over Hong Kong users' data to the government, citing human rights concerns with China's new National Security Law (FB) · Facebook is temporarily suspending the process by which it hands over users' data to the government in Hong Kong following China's move to enforce a new...
Business Insider Also reported by •CBC.ca

WhatsApp Stops Processing Requests for User Data From Hong Kong Authorities

 WhatsApp has suspended its processing of requests for user data from Hong Kong law enforcement agencies, in response to China's imposition of a new national...
MacRumours.com Also reported by •ABA Journal

US diplomat in Hong Kong says security law use a ‘tragedy’

 HONG KONG (AP) — The top American diplomat in Hong Kong said Monday that it is a “tragedy” to use the semi-autonomous Chinese territory’s new national...
Seattle Times Also reported by •WorldNewsFOXNews.com

Tweets about this

heavenlyhealth7

Karen M Headrick RT @sharonkgilbert: Democracy activists' books unavailable in Hong Kong libraries after new law https://t.co/Slc0sjv0Ej 10 minutes ago

G_UC_C_I

BlackNMiles RT @CNBC: Hong Kong has pulled several activist's books from its libraries under new National Security Law. https://t.co/q7nafKz0ok https:/… 10 minutes ago

SerenaW07746430

Serena Wu RT @SBSNews: Books by prominent Hong Kong pro-democracy figures have become unavailable in the Chinese-ruled city’s public libraries. https… 12 minutes ago