'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 cases Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region , announced a level III warning of plague prevention and control, state-run People's Daily Online reported. The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on Saturday by a hospital in Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020. "At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should...


