|
'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 cases
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, announced a level III warning of plague prevention and control, state-run People's Daily Online reported. The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on Saturday by a hospital in Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020. "At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should...
|
|
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bubonic plague Human and animal disease
Inner Mongolia Autonomous region of China
China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after caseA rural herdsman tested positive for the infection, which can be treated with antibiotics.
BBC News
Bayannur Prefecture-level city in Inner Mongolia, People's Republic of China
China reports bubonic plague case, raises local alert level in Inner MongoliaHealth officials in Bayannur said a farmer was sickened and hospitalized, leading to a local plague alert.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this