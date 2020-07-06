Global  

'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 cases

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
'Risk of spreading': Chinese city warns of Bubonic Plague after 2 casesA city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media here. Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, announced a level III warning of plague prevention and control, state-run People's Daily Online reported. The suspected bubonic plague case was reported on Saturday by a hospital in Bayannur. The local health authority announced that the warning period will continue until the end of 2020. "At present, there is a risk of a human plague epidemic spreading in this city. The public should...
News video: Bubonic plague: China reports suspected case of 'black death' plague, sounds alert | Oneindia News

Bubonic plague: China reports suspected case of 'black death' plague, sounds alert | Oneindia News 02:27

 while the Covid-19 horror still haunts China, it stares at another potential danger. A city in northern China on Sunday sounded an alert after a suspected case of bubonic plague was reported, according to official media. Bayannur, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, announced a level III warning of...

China bubonic plague: Inner Mongolia takes precautions after case

 A rural herdsman tested positive for the infection, which can be treated with antibiotics.
China reports bubonic plague case, raises local alert level in Inner Mongolia

 Health officials in Bayannur said a farmer was sickened and hospitalized, leading to a local plague alert.
