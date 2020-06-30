Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Uber Buys Delivery Company Postmates in $2.65 Billion Deal

TIME Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Uber Acquires Food Delivery Service Postmates for $2.65 Billion in Stock [Video]

Uber Acquires Food Delivery Service Postmates for $2.65 Billion in Stock

Uber rose 4.11% to $31.94 in trading Monday morning.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:49Published
Instacart Raises $100-Million [Video]

Instacart Raises $100-Million

Instacart has raised another $100 million in funding. Business Insider reports that the $100 million will be added to the $225 million it raised in June. The company is valued at $13.8..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:27Published
Uber Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Postmates as Food Delivery Rises in Usage [Video]

Uber Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Postmates as Food Delivery Rises in Usage

Uber is reportedly in talks to acquire Postmates in a potential multibillion dollar deal. The news comes as the company also considers going public as food delivery services rise in popularity amid the..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:17Published

Related news from verified sources

Uber buys Postmates in $2.65 billion all-stock deal

 SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Uber finally got its food delivery company, acquiring Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, the ride-hailing giant confirmed...
SeattlePI.com

Uber buys Postmates in $2.65 billion all-stock deal

 SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Uber finally got its food delivery company, acquiring Postmates in a $2.65 billion all-stock deal, the ride-hailing giant confirmed...
Seattle Times

Uber to snap up takeaway app Postmates in all-stock deal

 Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has agreed to buy food delivery app Postmates Inc in an all-stock deal worth around US$2.65bn. According to a Bloomberg report,...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this