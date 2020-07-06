Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court upholds law banning cellphone robocalls

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Political groups wanted the original law declared unconstitutional, while the government wanted both the ban and the government-debt exception upheld.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

Jagannath Rath Yatra attendees flout social distancing norms [Video]

Jagannath Rath Yatra attendees flout social distancing norms

In the ending ceremony of Jagannath Rath Yatra attendees were seen flouting social distancing norms amid increasing number of coronavirus infection cases. The annual, 13 days Jagannath Rath Yatra has ended with 'rasagulla' offers to goddess lakshmi by lord Jagannath on July 04. After denying it earlier, the Supreme Court has given permission to organise the annual Rath Yatra on June 22. As instructed, the procession has to be organised in a limited way without public attendance and only the servitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 can participate in the festival. Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the auspicious festivals in India.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:39Published

Our Supreme Court Correspondent on This Week’s Abortion Ruling

 A Louisiana law that could have reduced the number of abortion clinics in the state to one was struck down on Monday. In an interview, Adam Liptak, who covers..
NYTimes.com

Visas of 2,679 of 2,765 foreign tablighis cancelled, Centre tells SC

 The Union government has cancelled visas of 2,679 foreigners, majority from Bangladesh and Indonesia, for indulging in tablighi activities impermissible under..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

Louisiana abortion law struck down [Video]

Louisiana abortion law struck down

Louisiana abortion law struck down by the Supreme Court.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law In Surprise Ruling [Video]

Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law In Surprise Ruling

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with 4 liberal justices to rule against a law that would've effectively forced abortion clinics in Louisiana to close.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:43Published
SCOTUS Blocks Extreme Anti-Abortion Law [Video]

SCOTUS Blocks Extreme Anti-Abortion Law

The Supreme Court has struck down a law that would have dramatically reduced abortion access in Louisana.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:10Published

Tweets about this