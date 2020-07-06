Global  

Home Ministry permits universities to hold final term exams maintaining COVID-19 guidelines

DNA Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
In a letter to the Union Higher Education Secretary, the Home Ministry today permitted the conduct of the examinations by universities and institutions, detailed an official statement.
Universities can hold final term exams: MHA

 The ministry of home affairs gave the go head for conduct of examinations of higher education institutions on Monday. The statement laid to rest the speculations...
