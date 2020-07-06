|
Mary Trump's family tell-all book publication date moved up to July 14, two weeks early
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump's tell-all book on the family will be published July 14, two weeks ahead of schedule.
