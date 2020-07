Country rocker and fiddler Charlie Daniels dies at age 83 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at age 83. A statement from his publicist said the Country Music Hall of Famer died Monday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee, after doctors said he had a stroke. He had […] 👓 View full article

0

