Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide upturn for markets

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide upturn for marketsStocks are pushing higher in early Monday trading on Wall Street, joining a worldwide upturn headlined by the best day for Chinese stocks in nearly five years. The S&P 500 was 1.4% higher, following up on similar gains in Europe and much of Asia. Stocks in Shanghai leaped 5.7% for their biggest gain since 2015, when China’s market was in the midst of a bubble bursting. Treasury yields also climbed, another signal of improved optimism. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 390 points, or 1.5%, at 26,217, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.6%. These are the latest buoyant moves for markets, where investors are focusing more on recent improvements in the job...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Wall Street Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York

U.S. stock futures flat after mixed day on Wall Street

 U.S. stock index futures were little changed Wednesday night, after a mixed day on Wall Street that saw the Nasdaq...
WorldNews

Stocks sink as virus cases jump, forcing states to backtrack

 Stocks on Wall Street fell sharply Friday as confirmed new coronavirus infections in the U.S. hit an all-time high, prompting Texas and Florida to reverse course..
WorldNews
Wall Street crushed by rising COVID-19 cases [Video]

Wall Street crushed by rising COVID-19 cases

Stocks had their worst day in nearly two weeks as a spike in COVID-19 cases fueled fears the nascent economic recovery was already in trouble. Conway G. Gittens has the market action.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published
Sanders Losing Battle For Future Of The Left [Video]

Sanders Losing Battle For Future Of The Left

In March, Bernie Sanders lost his second bid for the Democratic presidential nomination. According to the NY Times the George Floyd protests and their cultural repercussions, may have destroyed Sanders entire case for a socialist America. The paper posits that this summer he may lose his battle for the future of the left, his legacy gone up in smoke. Cultural battles, pro business and pro Wall Street programs have over shadowed Sanders "millionaires and billionaires are evil" narrative.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

S&P 500 Index S&P 500 Index Stock market index

S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes [Video]

S&P, Nasdaq rally on vaccination hopes

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed higher Wednesday to kick off the third quarter as increasing optimism for a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns that another round of business lockdowns was likely. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Stocks end best quarter since 1998

 Wall Street capped its best quarter since 1998 Tuesday with more gains, a fitting end to a stunning three months for investors as the market screamed back toward..
WorldNews
Investors are 'in denial': economist [Video]

Investors are 'in denial': economist

Economist Max Wolff of Multivariate thinks the S&P 500 should be trading at 2300 instead of 3150. He tells Reuters' Fred Katayama that investors are ignoring negative news about the rising coronavirus cases and the renewed trade tensions with China.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 04:24Published

Asia Asia Continent

U.S. diplomat in Hong Kong says security law use a ‘tragedy’

 HONG KONG--The top American diplomat in Hong Kong said Monday that it is a “tragedy” to use the semiautonomous Chinese territory’s new national security..
WorldNews

The Grand Old Man of India who became Britain's first Asian MP

 Indian-born Dadabhai Naoroji was the first Asian to sit in the House of Commons.
BBC News

Shanghai Shanghai Municipality in the People's Republic of China

China says G4 swine flu virus not new; does not infect humans easily

 SHANGHAI/BEIJING: China's Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs said on Saturday that the so-called "G4" of swine flu virus is not new and does not infect or..
WorldNews
Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months [Video]

Hong Kong Disneyland reopens after five months

Spirits were high and face masks were on as the gates opened, and staff welcomed visitors back to Hong Kong Disneyland on Thursday after a nearly five-month closure. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published
Beijing residents fear Wuhan-style lockdown if cases continue to rise [Video]

Beijing residents fear Wuhan-style lockdown if cases continue to rise

Concerns are growing in Beijing about a rise in coronavirus cases in the city that could lead to a possible Wuhan-style lockdown. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:05Published
Hong Kong's Disneyland set to reopen this week [Video]

Hong Kong's Disneyland set to reopen this week

The Magic Kingdom is set to reopen its gates in Hong Kong nearly five months after it was closed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:12Published

NASDAQ Composite NASDAQ Composite stock market index of the common stocks and similar securities

Wall Street Hammered By Fears Of Virus Infections [Video]

Wall Street Hammered By Fears Of Virus Infections

(Reuters) - U.S. stocks slumped on Thursday with the Dow shedding over 5% and the index on track for its sharpest one-day decline since March 18, as investors fretted over a resurgence in coronavirus infections and a grim economic outlook from the Federal Reserve. The S&P 500 . DJI and the Dow Jones . DJI were set to wipe off most of their gains made this month, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq . IXIC tumbled 3.9% as it came off four consecutive sessions of record highs.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:37Published

Dow Jones Industrial Average Dow Jones Industrial Average Stock market index

Dow notches best quarter since 1987, a rebound helped by low interest rates and government stimulus amid COVID-19

 Stocks notched their best quarter in decades, as government stimulus and help from the Fed helped markets start to recover from the damage of COVID-19 at the..
USATODAY.com
Stocks mostly fall on COVID-19 concerns [Video]

Stocks mostly fall on COVID-19 concerns

The S&P 500 ended lower Friday after a choppy session as investors weighed spiking cases of COVID-19 and Apple's announcement of fresh store closures against anticipated stimulus and continued economic recovery. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:19Published
Stock rally takes a pause as new COVID-19 cases spike [Video]

Stock rally takes a pause as new COVID-19 cases spike

The Dow and S&P 500 snapped three-day winning streaks as a surge in new coronavirus cases in several states gave investors a reason to pause. Conway G. Gittens has the wrap.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:47Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Running on "hopium": Wall Street's lingo for a market rally [Video]

Running on "hopium": Wall Street's lingo for a market rally

From FOMO to FOMU to FOGO to BEACH, the financial industry has its own jargon to explain why markets have shot up since March. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published
Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Must Stress Importance of Racial Equality [Video]

Jim Cramer Says Wall Street Must Stress Importance of Racial Equality

Jim Cramer talks about his interview with the McDonald's CEO on Mad Money and what it tells him about what Wall Street needs to do to push racial equality forward.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 01:38Published
Stocks rebound after previous tumble [Video]

Stocks rebound after previous tumble

Wall Street rallied sharply at Friday's opening to recover a sizable chunk of the losses seen the day before when stocks suffered their biggest drop in three months. Conway G. Gittens has the early..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:54Published

Related news from verified sources

The 3 Best Dow Jones Stocks So Far in 2020

 Find out which of the 30 Dow Jones Industrials are faring the best.
Motley Fool

Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide upturn for markets

Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide upturn for markets Stocks are pushing higher in early Monday trading on Wall Street, joining a worldwide upturn headlined by the best day for Chinese stocks in nearly five years....
WorldNews

Dow caps off best quarter since 1987 as strong economic data drives gains

Dow caps off best quarter since 1987 as strong economic data drives gains ** · *US stocks rose on Tuesday as better-than-expected economic data outweighed mounting concerns about surging COVID-19 cases.* · *The Dow Jones...
Business Insider Also reported by •RTTNews

Tweets about this

RealtorStephenB

Stephen Barber, Oregon Realtor Dow notches best quarter since 1987, a rebound helped by low interest rates and governme... https://t.co/ucwa9Tf18u 6 hours ago

spxindex

spxindex​.​com S&P 500 index notches another gain on a mixed day for stocks https://t.co/6Llx9ffxZx $SPX 01/07/2020 2 days ago

NBCDFW

NBC DFW S&P 500 Index notches another gain on a mixed day for stocks: https://t.co/ax2GNcmXJ8 5 days ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) S&P 500 index notches another gain on a mixed day for stocks https://t.co/wv48QnXJv3 #BrentCrudeMarkets… https://t.co/IaWjFGAHHX 5 days ago

WatchOurCity

WatchOurCity.com (AP News) S&P 500 index notches another gain on a mixed day for stocks https://t.co/wv48QnXJv3 #Business… https://t.co/Ks2ZMW2b2z 5 days ago

JoelN901

All In THIS Together #staysafe USA TODAY: Dow notches best quarter since 1987 https://t.co/lHBfZqksjn 5 days ago

hacommoditynews

Renton Campoy S&P 500 Notches Best Quarter Since 1998 https://t.co/eVVU0XL2lB 5 days ago

chetan_bhawsar

Chetan Bhawsar Bubble: A good or fortunate situation that is isolated from reality or unlikely to last. Markets: Dow notches best… https://t.co/yW9wg4wC0W 5 days ago