Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide upturn for markets
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Stocks are pushing higher in early Monday trading on Wall Street, joining a worldwide upturn headlined by the best day for Chinese stocks in nearly five years. The S&P 500 was 1.4% higher, following up on similar gains in Europe and much of Asia. Stocks in Shanghai leaped 5.7% for their biggest gain since 2015, when China’s market was in the midst of a bubble bursting. Treasury yields also climbed, another signal of improved optimism. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 390 points, or 1.5%, at 26,217, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.6%. These are the latest buoyant moves for markets, where investors are focusing more on recent improvements in the job...
Wall Street Street in Manhattan, New York
