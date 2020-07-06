Wall Street rises again, joins worldwide upturn for markets Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Stocks are pushing higher in early Monday trading on Stocks are pushing higher in early Monday trading on Wall Street , joining a worldwide upturn headlined by the best day for Chinese stocks in nearly five years. The S &P 500 was 1.4% higher, following up on similar gains in Europe and much of Asia . Stocks in Shanghai leaped 5.7% for their biggest gain since 2015, when China's market was in the midst of a bubble bursting. Treasury yields also climbed, another signal of improved optimism. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 390 points, or 1.5%, at 26,217, as of 9:50 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.6%. These are the latest buoyant moves for markets, where investors are focusing more on recent improvements in the job...


