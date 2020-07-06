Charlie Daniels, Who Bridged Country Music and Rock, Dies at 83

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country music firebrand and fiddler Charlie Daniels, who had a hit with “Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died at age 83. A...

Charlie Daniels death: Country Music Hall of Fame member dies aged 83 Country music star Charlie Daniels, best known for the song The Devil Went Down to Georgia, has passed away at the age of 83.

Independent 16 minutes ago



