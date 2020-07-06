|
|
|
Charlie Daniels, Who Bridged Country Music and Rock, Dies at 83
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
He was a singer, songwriter, bandleader and a blazing fiddler player on hits like “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.”
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Trolls World Tour movie clip - Red Velvet as K-Pop Trolls
Trolls World Tour movie clip - Red Velvet as K-Pop Trolls - The K-Pop Trolls (Red Velvet) and Reggaeton Trolls (J Balvin) have a dance-off to see who gets to keep Branch (Justin Timberlake)
Plot..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 01:26Published
|
|
Trolls World Tour movie - Kenan Thompson is Tiny
Trolls World Tour | Kenan Thompson is Tiny | Bonus Clip | Now on Digital, 7/7 on 4K, Blu-ray & DVD
Queen Poppy (Anna Kendrick), Branch (Justin Timberlake), and the rest of your favorite Trolls are..
Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 00:36Published
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|