Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US tops 130,000 deaths from COVID-19 after record surge in cases

WorldNews Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
US tops 130,000 deaths from COVID-19 after record surge in casesThe number of US coronavirus deaths exceeded 130,000 on Monday, following a surge of new cases that has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope and derailed efforts to restart the economy. The overall rate of increase in US deaths has been on a downward trend despite case numbers surging to record levels in recent days, but health experts warn fatalities are a lagging indicator, showing up weeks or even months after cases...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: ANI - Published
News video: COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases 01:55

 India became the third worst affected country in the world due to COVID-19 on July 06. The confirmed cases in India will soon cross 7 lakh mark. Maharashtra recorded 5,368 new COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 2,11,987 and death toll to 9,026....

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Mary Trump's family tell-all book publication date moved up to July 14, two weeks early

 President Donald Trump's niece Mary Trump's tell-all book on the family will be published July 14, two weeks ahead of schedule.
USATODAY.com

Trump Defends Confederate Flag in Latest Race-Based Appeal to White Voters

 President Trump implied that NASCAR’s decision to prohibit Confederate flags at its races was a mistake while also falsely asserting that a top Black driver,..
NYTimes.com
Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election [Video]

Kanye West Announces He Will Run For President In 2020 Election

Kanye West announced Saturday that he is running for president in the 2020 US election. The rapper's declaration positions him as a challenger to incumbent President Donald Trump. West tweeted; "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future". Fans tweeted their support for the entertainer who has a history of making bold political statements.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published
US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls [Video]

US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 6 [Video]

COVID-19 cases in Nevada | July 6

This weekend we officially surpassed the 20,000 mark for the number of COVID-19 cases in our state. The State Health Department is also reporting 534 deaths, more than double the amount of cases..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:18Published
India sees spike of 24,248 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 6,97,413 [Video]

India sees spike of 24,248 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 6,97,413

India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:29Published
COVID-19 surges in Colombia, doctors fear deaths underreported [Video]

COVID-19 surges in Colombia, doctors fear deaths underreported

Colombia is reporting a surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths along its Caribbean coast.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published

Related news from verified sources

US tops 130,000 deaths from COVID-19 after record surge in cases

US tops 130,000 deaths from COVID-19 after record surge in cases The number of US coronavirus deaths exceeded 130,000 on Monday, following a surge of new cases that has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under...
WorldNews

Max Keiser: US Hash Rate War With Iran Can Send Bitcoin Price to $500K

Max Keiser: US Hash Rate War With Iran Can Send Bitcoin Price to $500K The “Mona Lisa of the 21st century” will come of age as Trump competes with Maduro and Ayatollah Khomeini for Bitcoin hash rate, Keiser says.
The Cointelegraph

In This Election, 2020, Will PTSD Work In Favor of Biden Instead Of Trump?

In This Election, 2020, Will PTSD Work In Favor of Biden Instead Of Trump? Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Following the surprise result of the 2016 American presidential election, several psychologists noticed a peculiar...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

avfolk

Michael Sidoric RT @peterbakernyt: Even Mississippi has abandoned the Confederate flag, but Trump explicitly defends it, playing to a smaller and smaller s… 48 seconds ago

maggiediffs

Maggie *DIFFS* .@maggiet1m3 Update to: 'Trump Defends Confederate Flag in Latest Race-Based Appeal to White Voters'… https://t.co/NHUyvwgcc1 48 seconds ago

sinbadariel

Analourdes RT @mccaffreyr3: Trump Defends Confederate Flag in Latest Race-Based Appeal to White Voters - The New York Times —(TRUMP NOW HAS GONE EXPLI… 1 minute ago

jmccmargdewar

John McClelland Donald Trump defends a confederate flag that represents traitors to the United States nation, people and Constituti… https://t.co/yzPr1rtOJE 3 minutes ago

CrazyCommonCens

CrazyCommonSense RT @LibsInAmerica: Trump Wrongly Accuses NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace of Noose ‘Hoax,’ Defends Confederate Flag #RacistInChief https://t.… 4 minutes ago

dtf1947

dtf1947 @realDonaldTrump @BubbaWallace Hey Donnie! Pay attention. CONFEDERATE FLAG is not a part of OUR heritage, it'… https://t.co/Ru851IM3OK 4 minutes ago

Sandidandy72

Miss Sand drinkin’ outta cups RT @koolkaryn: #RacistInChief WTF is wrong with this man? He is brain dead. Everyone Must Vote this imbecile out in November. Save our coun… 4 minutes ago

riwoche

riwoche རི་བོ་ཆེ་ @peterbakernyt @SethAbramson @maggieNYT "Even Mississippi has abandoned the Confederate flag, but Trump explicitly… https://t.co/JBXDvy2yOa 5 minutes ago