American couple pay heavy price in Canada upon failure to self-quarantine

Anyone crossing the border to enter Canada is required to self-quarantine for 14 days, but an American couple learned the hard way what happens when you violate the Quarantine Act.



The residents of the city Excelsior, Minn. arrived in Canada on June 24 through Fort Frances, Ont., and were directed to self-isolate for 14-days once they reached their destination, Thunder Bay, as per Canadian law. However, they failed to follow orders and have now been fined $,1000 per person.



According to the OPP, Canada Border Service Agency workers directed David Sippell, 66, and Anne Sippell, 65, to travel straight to Thunder Bay and remain there until they have completed the 14-day period of self-isolation, Sudbury.com reported.



They were seen making several stops at Fort Frances and have been charged upon failure to follow orders of border control or lack of complying with any conditions to enter Canada as per the Quarantine Act.



In order to ensure public health and safety, the Quarantine Act, which was first introduced in 2005, was invoked earlier this year on March 25. The act states that any international travellers entering Canada are required, by law, to be in quarantine for 14 days. The act exempted truck drivers and health care workers to move between the U.S. and Canada border to ensure that medical assistance and supply are not hampered.



Public Health Minister of Canada, Patty Hajdu announced, “Effective at midnight tonight (March 25), travellers returning to Canada with the exception of essential workers, will be subjected to mandatory 14-day isolation under the Quarantine Act. This new measure will provide clarity for those re-entering the country about the essential need to self-isolate,” Forbes reported.



Canada’s total number of COVID-19 is at 105,536 with 8,687 deaths in total. 👓 View full article

