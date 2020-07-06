Supreme Court 'faithless electors' ruling aims to stabilize the election, but will it work?

Jagannath Rath Yatra attendees flout social distancing norms



In the ending ceremony of Jagannath Rath Yatra attendees were seen flouting social distancing norms amid increasing number of coronavirus infection cases. The annual, 13 days Jagannath Rath Yatra has ended with 'rasagulla' offers to goddess lakshmi by lord Jagannath on July 04. After denying it earlier, the Supreme Court has given permission to organise the annual Rath Yatra on June 22. As instructed, the procession has to be organised in a limited way without public attendance and only the servitors who have tested negative for COVID-19 can participate in the festival. Jagannath Rath Yatra is one of the auspicious festivals in India.

