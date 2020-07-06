Global  

Supreme Court 'faithless electors' ruling aims to stabilize the election, but will it work?

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
The court didn't fix everything. Faithless electors could still throw the election, and Congress would be in chaos if Trump challenged mail ballots.
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Supreme Court rules Electoral College voters can't go rogue

Supreme Court rules Electoral College voters can't go rogue 01:31

 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to free "faithless electors" in the complex Electoral College system that decides the outcome of presidential elections from state laws that force them to support the candidate who wins the state's popular vote. Colette Luke has more.

