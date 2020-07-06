Clearview AI will stop offering facial recognition software in Canada, privacy officials say

Global  

Clearview AI, the controversial U.S.-based technology firm, will no longer make its facial recognition software available in Canada, according to federal and provincial privacy authorities. A statement issued by the Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada on Monday said Clearview had advised officials of the move in response to an ongoing investigation by privacy authorities.
