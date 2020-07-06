Global  
 

Native American groups ask NFL to force Redskins name change

Seattle Times Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Several Native American leaders and organizations sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday calling for the league to force Redskins owner Dan Snyder to change the team name immediately. The letter obtained by The Associated Press is signed by 15 Native American advocates. It demands the team and the […]
Video credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Amazon stops selling Washington Redskins merchandise

Amazon stops selling Washington Redskins merchandise 00:22

 Amazon has removed Washington Redkins merchandise from its website. The move comes as pressure grows for the team to change its name, which has long been denounced by native American groups as an ethnic slur.

FOX Sports

