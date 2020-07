COVID-19 pandemic threatens to set back battle against AIDS by 10 years, UN warns Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

The global fight against AIDS was faltering even before the new coronavirus pandemic, and it now threatens to put progress against HIV back by 10 years or more, the United Nations AIDS agency said Monday. 👓 View full article

