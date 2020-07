NHL, union announce plan to resume play on Aug. 1 Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

The National Hockey League and NHL Players’ Association have reached a tentative agreement to return to play this season and extend their collective bargaining agreement. The four-year extension of the CBA finalized Monday coupled with the sides’ agreement on protocols for training camps and games paves the way for hockey to resume this summer. Training […] 👓 View full article

FOX Sports





