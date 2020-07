WNBA players to spotlight female violence victims on jerseys Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

NEW YORK (AP) — WNBA players will wear uniforms for the opening weekend of the season featuring the names of women who have died because of alleged police brutality or racial violence — including Breonna Taylor, Vanessa Guillen and Sandra Bland — when the league begins play later this month. Players will also wear warmup […] 👓 View full article

