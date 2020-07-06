Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19
Monday, 6 July 2020 () ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms, a potential Democratic vice presidential candidate tweeted.
21 Savage is expanding his mission to help underserved children during the pandemic. As a direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy-award winning rapper made an announcement. He is launching a multi-tier expansion of his Juma Bank Account Financial Literacy program. The program offers...