FC Dallas withdraws from the MLS is Back tournament Monday, 6 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

FC Dallas has withdrawn from the MLS is Back tournament in Florida after 10 players tested positive for coronavirus. The league said Monday that of the 557 players sequestered at a pair of Walt Disney World hotels, 13 have tested positive: 10 from Dallas, two from Nashville and one from Columbus. The decision was made