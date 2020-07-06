Global  

Jimmy John's fires all employees involved in 'dough noose' video

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Jimmy John's fired all employees involved in a now viral video showing employees playing with a noose made out of dough at a Georgia location.
