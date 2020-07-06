Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to historic 10-year contract extension

Colin Kaepernick Signs Disney Deal



New York (CNN Business) Following the huge success of "The Last Dance" and renewed discussions about systemic race in America, Disney is partnering with one of the most notable voices in the country: Colin Kaepernick. The company announced a production deal with the former NFL quarterback turned activist on Monday. The first project between the two will be a docuseries from ESPN Films about Kaepernick's life and journey from San Francisco 49ers quarterback to civil rights leader.

