Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to historic 10-year contract extension

USATODAY.com Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Even amid salary-cap uncertainty throughout the NFL, Patrick Mahomes reached his massive payday with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Marcellus Wiley reacts to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes agreeing to 10-year contact extension

Marcellus Wiley reacts to Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes agreeing to 10-year contact extension 02:13

 According to a new report Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have reached an agreement on a 10-year contract extension. Hear what Marcellus Wiley has to say about Mahomes' contract extension.

Super Bowl MVP Mahomes signs 10-year deal with Chiefs 'worth $503m'

 NFL star Patrick Mahomes signs a 10-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs reported to be worth a record $503m (£403m).
BBC News
