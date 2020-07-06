|
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China
Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Taiwan says Dalai Lama welcome to visit, a trip that would infuriate China ......
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Taiwan Country in East Asia
To send a message to China, President Trump should visit TaiwanWith the loss of Hong Kong to China, Trump should visit Taiwan to show that the U.S. is serious about advancing its interests and values in the region.
USATODAY.com
Asian Shares Advance Following Upbeat U.S. Jobs ReportTokyo’s Nikkei 225 index picked up 0.3% to 22,211.89, while the Shanghai Composite index jumped 1% to 3,121.74. In South Korea, the Kospi gained 0.4% to..
WorldNews
Beijing warns DPP after two mainland journalists expelledA mainland spokeswoman on Friday urged the Democratic Progressive Party of Taiwan to stop unreasonable practices after the island expelled two Taiwan-based..
WorldNews
China’s software stalked Uighurs earlier and more widely, researchers learnTAIPEI, TAIWAN: Before the Chinese police hung high-powered surveillance cameras and locked up ethnic minorities by the hundreds of thousands in China’s..
WorldNews
Dalai Lama Tibetan Buddhist spiritual teacher
Tibetans-in-exile distribute masks, sanitizers to celebrate Dalai Lama's 85th birthday
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:08Published
Ram Madhav celebrates birth anniversaries of Dalai Lama, Syama Prasad Mookerjee in Leh
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:54Published
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this