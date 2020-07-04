COVID-19 | ‘If trend of low cases continues, Capital may have passed peak’

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources India sees spike of 24,248 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 6,97,413



India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published 19 hours ago India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World



India just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on. According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. India's total.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago Delhi's Jama Masjid, Fatehpuri Mosque reopens for public



Amid COVID-19 pandemic, Delhi's famous Jama Masjid reopened their doors for devotees on July 04. The mosque will remain open from 9 am to 10 pm while following social distancing norms. Fatehpuri mosque.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:48 Published 3 days ago

