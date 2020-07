Death toll from flooding in Japan rises to 50, dozen missing Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s disaster management agency says the death toll from recent flooding has risen to 50 and at least a dozen others are still missing. Pounding rain since late Friday in Japan’s southern region of Kyushu has triggered widespread flooding. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 49 of the dead confirmed as […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Video credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published 1 day ago Dozens killed in southern Japan floods 02:35 At least 34 people are believed to have been killed in southern Japan, as torrential rain and severe flooding continues across several Asian countries. You Might Like

Tweets about this