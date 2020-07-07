Victoria records 191 new cases of coronavirus
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 (
13 minutes ago) Victoria has recorded 191 new cases of coronavirus, including 37 linked to outbreaks and 154 under investigation.
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
2 days ago
India's new cases of the coronavirus infection reached a record high on Sunday, with the Union Health Ministry saying 24,850 new cases were identified in the 24 hours since 8 am on Saturday. The total is now 6,73,165, making India the fourth worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil and Russia. India...
Coronavirus: India reports more than 24000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News 02:52
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
CA Governor stresses continued deadly impact of COVID-19
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday gave an update on fatalities and new coronavirus cases in his state, as cases soared in California over the July Fourth weekend,
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:25 Published 5 hours ago
9 US states hitting grim new recordss
The U.S. hits grim new records amid the pandemic. Nine states reported record numbers of cases over the weekend, including Florida with more than 21,000 new cases.
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:55 Published 5 hours ago
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this