Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals details in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in three-hour long questioning

Dil Bechara trailer: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film is a tragic love story



Sushant Singh Rajput is back on screen one last time as Dil Bechara trailer came out on Monday. The experience was always going to be poignant, more so given the theme of the Mukesh Chhabra’s film... Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:37 Published 14 hours ago

Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' leaves fans emotional



Trailer of Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' released on July 06. Fans got emotional as soon as the trailer released. Sushant is paired with debutante Sanjana Sanghi in the film. The film.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:25 Published 15 hours ago