Sanjay Leela Bhansali reveals details in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide in three-hour long questioning

DNA Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Sanjay Leela Bhansali records statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case.
Video credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: Now Sushant's father de#3CF

Now Sushant's father de#3CF 01:11

 There is a growing demand for a CBI inquiry into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who allegedly committed suicide at his Mumbai residence on June 14.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to record statement in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case

 Mumbai Police to question Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide.
DNA

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: After Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will Shekhar Kapur be questioned by the Mumbai Police?

 It seems Shekhar Kapur will be called in next by the Mumbai cops after Sanjay Leela Bhansali in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide
Bollywood Life Also reported by •IndiaTimes

SSR suicide case: SLB leaves police station

 Ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who arrived at the Bandra police station in the morning was snapped leaving after recording his statement in the Sushant...
IndiaTimes


