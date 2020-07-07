Trump suggests NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologise for noose 'hoax'

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"



During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kept quiet. McEnany would not say whether President Trump supports flying the Confederate flag or is against it. "What we're seeing across the nation is this vast cancel culture, where we're going to tear down our monuments." McEnany McEnany delivered several roundabout answers as to why Trump claimed NASCAR made a mistake.

