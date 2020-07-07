Global  

Trump suggests NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologise for noose 'hoax'

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Trump suggests NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologise for noose 'hoax'The US President appeared to urge NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to apologise over an incident involving a noose found in the racecar driver's garage last month, calling it a "hoax". ......
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax'

Trump calls on NASCAR's Wallace to apologize for so-called 'hoax' 02:09

 U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologize over an incident in which he found a noose in his garage, calling it a 'hoax'. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Bubba Wallace Bubba Wallace African American stock car racing driver

White House tries to clarify Trump NASCAR tweet

 White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defends President Donald Trump's tweet attack on NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag and his incorrect..
USATODAY.com

Bubba Wallace: Nascar driver's defiant tweet over Trump's 'hate'

 "Love over hate," Bubba Wallace says, after the president calls a story over a garage noose a "hoax".
BBC News

Trump Defends Confederate Flag in Latest Race-Based Appeal to White Voters

 President Trump implied that NASCAR’s decision to prohibit Confederate flags at its races was a mistake while also falsely asserting that a top Black driver,..
NYTimes.com

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Donald Trump claims 99% of coronavirus cases are 'totally harmless.' The 'long haulers' with lingering symptoms say he's wrong.

 Doctors and patients with COVID-19 complications are raising concerns about long-term harm, even as President Donald Trump downplays the risks.
USATODAY.com
White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture" [Video]

White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"

During Monday's press briefing, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany kept quiet. McEnany would not say whether President Trump supports flying the Confederate flag or is against it. "What we're seeing across the nation is this vast cancel culture, where we're going to tear down our monuments." McEnany McEnany delivered several roundabout answers as to why Trump claimed NASCAR made a mistake.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
U.S. tops 130K virus deaths; states halt reopening [Video]

U.S. tops 130K virus deaths; states halt reopening

[NFA] The number of U.S. coronavirus deaths exceeded 130,000 on Monday, following a surge of new cases that has put President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis under the microscope. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:23Published

NASCAR NASCAR American automobile racing sanctioning company


Trump Goes After NASCAR Driver Over Noose Probe [Video]

Trump Goes After NASCAR Driver Over Noose Probe

The president took to Twitter to ask if Bubba Wallace, the only African-American driver on the circuit, plans to apologize, implying the claims of a noose in his garage was a hoax. CBS2's Jessica..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:08Published
President Trump Gets Into Twitter Dispute With NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace [Video]

President Trump Gets Into Twitter Dispute With NASCAR Driver Bubba Wallace

The president took aim at NASCAR's only African-American driver over the noose investigation. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:23Published
President Trump Lashes Out At NASCAR's Bubble Wallace On Twitter [Video]

President Trump Lashes Out At NASCAR's Bubble Wallace On Twitter

President Trump waded into more controversy Monday, after tweeting an attack on NASCAR'S only full-time African American driver. It prompted a response from one of the president's top congressional..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:43Published

Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

 WASHINGTON (AP) — As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to...
SeattlePI.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesRediff.com

Virus loans helped entities tied to Trump evangelical allies

 NEW YORK (AP) — Churches connected to President Donald Trump and other organizations linked to current or former Trump evangelical advisers received at least...
Seattle Times

Donald Trump tries to give US credit for Kiwi's achievement of splitting the atom

Donald Trump tries to give US credit for Kiwi's achievement of splitting the atom US President Donald Trump has continued his streak on false claims — this time with him trying to take credit for one of New Zealand's achievement, which has...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Seattle TimesUSATODAY.com

