|
Trump suggests NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace should apologise for noose 'hoax'
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The US President appeared to urge NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to apologise over an incident involving a noose found in the racecar driver's garage last month, calling it a "hoax". ......
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bubba Wallace African American stock car racing driver
White House tries to clarify Trump NASCAR tweetWhite House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defends President Donald Trump's tweet attack on NASCAR for banning the Confederate flag and his incorrect..
USATODAY.com
Bubba Wallace: Nascar driver's defiant tweet over Trump's 'hate'"Love over hate," Bubba Wallace says, after the president calls a story over a garage noose a "hoax".
BBC News
Trump Defends Confederate Flag in Latest Race-Based Appeal to White VotersPresident Trump implied that NASCAR’s decision to prohibit Confederate flags at its races was a mistake while also falsely asserting that a top Black driver,..
NYTimes.com
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Donald Trump claims 99% of coronavirus cases are 'totally harmless.' The 'long haulers' with lingering symptoms say he's wrong.Doctors and patients with COVID-19 complications are raising concerns about long-term harm, even as President Donald Trump downplays the risks.
USATODAY.com
White House Says Trump Undecided On Confederate Flag, Against "Cancel Culture"
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
U.S. tops 130K virus deaths; states halt reopening
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:23Published
NASCAR American automobile racing sanctioning company
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this