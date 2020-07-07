Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes Covid-19 test after showing symptoms

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Brazil's Bolsonaro takes Covid-19 test after showing symptomsBrazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has long minimized the risks posed by the coronavirus, said Monday he had been tested after showing symptoms including a fever. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jair Bolsonaro Jair Bolsonaro President of Brazil

COVID-19: Brazil approves law requiring masks on streets, public transport

 Rio de Janeiro, Jul 4 (AP) Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro approved a law requiring masks on streets and in...
WorldNews

The Bolsonaro administration’s ticking time-bomb

 The only time during the whole of the coronavirus pandemic that Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has looked genuinely shaken was during his weekly Facebook..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: Brazil's Bolsonaro waters down law requiring face masks

 Brazil's president vetoes articles making masks obligatory in shops, churches and schools.
BBC News

Brazil’s education minister resigns after five days, because of embellished résumé

 Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s latest education minister...
WorldNews

Brazil Brazil Largest country in South America

India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World [Video]

India Now Has The Third Highest Number Of COVID-19 Cases In The World

India just moved up a step on a list no country wants to be on. According to Business Insider, India on Sunday surpassed Russia in its number of new novel coronavirus COVID-19 cases. India's total number of cases is now 697,836, compared to Russia's 681,251. India is now behind the United States, in the top spot, and Brazil. The hotspot is India's capital, Delhi, which leads the country in new COVID-19 cases.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:34Published
Latin America and the Caribbean surpass Europe's number of coronavirus cases [Video]

Latin America and the Caribbean surpass Europe's number of coronavirus cases

A skyrocketing case count in Brazil and heavy outbreaks in Peru, Chile and Colombia have been the main contributors.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:10Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 7 lakh mark; deaths at 20,160

 With a spike of 22,252 cases, India's Covid-19 count breached the seven lakh mark and reached 7,19,665 on Tuesday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and..
IndiaTimes

Is Clotting of Blood Main Culprit for Covid-19 Deaths? There are More Questions than Answers

 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), a viral respiratory illness caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), may predispose..
WorldNews

China urges US to stop political maneuvering over COVID-19

 Rebutting U.S. politicians' slanderous remarks, China on Monday urged the United States to respect facts and stop political maneuvering over COVID-19. Chinese..
WorldNews

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

 ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named..
WorldNews

Tweets about this

journo_abheet

Abheet | अभीत RT @NewsMobileIndia: #UnionGovernment has emphasized on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of the #C… 5 minutes ago

Js87958738

J.s National positivity rate stands at 6.73%: Govt https://t.co/PEgyzu3hB2 1 hour ago

Mohamma57235047

Mohammad Zaid National positivity rate stands at 6.73%: Govt https://t.co/213ZrcoGkP 1 hour ago

im_shubhverma

Shubh Verma Delhi Coronavirus (Covid-19), India Lockdown Latest News highlights: The government also said that the national pos… https://t.co/ekTAbBMLsQ 1 hour ago

vajapeyam

Anand K.Vajapeyam This is ONCE INSTANCE where POSITIVITY is not WELCOME and VICE VERSA. Its up to the people to follow the SOPs assid… https://t.co/xWZJf3f5DF 2 hours ago

rickygaram

pet lovers National positivity rate stands at 6.73%: Govt https://t.co/nTtvtuNxCO 2 hours ago

Candolime

Al Kapai RT @timesofindia: Union Government has emphasized on increasing testing, prompt contact tracing and timely clinical management of the COVID… 2 hours ago

ajitaffirm

Ajit Tiwary Affirm RT @PTI_News: National COVID-19 positivity rate has reduced and now stands at 6.73 per cent: Govt 3 hours ago