Patrick Mahomes tops Mike Trout for biggest contract in sports history

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Patrick Mahomes tops Mike Trout for biggest contract in sports historyJust 16 months after Mike Trout signed the biggest deal ever, Patrick Mahomes has beaten him. The Super Bowl MVP is the only football player in the top five. ......
Video credit: KMBC - Published
News video: Patrick Mahomes signs megadeal with Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes signs megadeal with Kansas City Chiefs 00:53

 Quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed a mega deal with the Kansas City Chiefs. The 10-year contract extension worth $503 million with $477 million in guarantees.

Mike Trout Mike Trout American baseball player

With pregnant wife, Angels star Mike Trout unsure if he'll play in 2020: 'Playing it by ear'

 Mike Trout, the three-time MVP, is wary about starting the 2020 season with his wife expecting their first baby in August.
USATODAY.com

Patrick Mahomes Patrick Mahomes American football quarterback

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to historic 10-year contract extension

 Even amid salary-cap uncertainty throughout the NFL, Patrick Mahomes reached his massive payday with the Kansas City Chiefs.
USATODAY.com

Super Bowl MVP Mahomes signs 10-year deal with Chiefs 'worth $503m'

 NFL star Patrick Mahomes signs a 10-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs reported to be worth a record $503m (£403m).
BBC News

Patrick Mahomes tops Mike Trout for biggest contract in sports history

 Just 16 months after Mike Trout signed the biggest deal ever, Patrick Mahomes has beaten him. The Super Bowl MVP is the only football player in the top five.
ESPN Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe Age

Seahawks’ Russell Wilson surpassed by Patrick Mahomes as NFL’s highest-paid player

 Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s nearly 15-month reign as the NFL’s highest paid player came to end Monday as the Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs...
Seattle Times

Patrick Mahomes Gets 10-Year Deal With Kansas City Chiefs

 Mahomes, 24, signed an extension reportedly worth over $400 million on the heels of a Super Bowl win.
NYTimes.com Also reported by •The Age

