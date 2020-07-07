|
Patrick Mahomes tops Mike Trout for biggest contract in sports history
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Just 16 months after Mike Trout signed the biggest deal ever, Patrick Mahomes has beaten him. The Super Bowl MVP is the only football player in the top five. ......
Mike Trout American baseball player
With pregnant wife, Angels star Mike Trout unsure if he'll play in 2020: 'Playing it by ear'Mike Trout, the three-time MVP, is wary about starting the 2020 season with his wife expecting their first baby in August.
USATODAY.com
Patrick Mahomes American football quarterback
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes agrees to historic 10-year contract extensionEven amid salary-cap uncertainty throughout the NFL, Patrick Mahomes reached his massive payday with the Kansas City Chiefs.
USATODAY.com
Super Bowl MVP Mahomes signs 10-year deal with Chiefs 'worth $503m'NFL star Patrick Mahomes signs a 10-year contract with the Kansas City Chiefs reported to be worth a record $503m (£403m).
BBC News
Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Award Presented annually to the MVP of the NFL championship
