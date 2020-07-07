Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

Biden Says He Wouldn't Vote For Himself If He Believed The Tara Reade Allegations



Former Vice President Joe Biden said he wouldn't vote for himself if he believed his accuser Tara Reade. Biden has encouraged people who believed Reade to vote with "their heart." Biden appeared on MSNBC's "The Last Word," on Thursday with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams is apparently in talks to be his running mate. "If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me." "I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade. There is no truth to it. I promise you.

