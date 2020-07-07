|
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named as a potential vice-presidential running mate for presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms tweeted. She told MSNBC that she decided her family...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Keisha Lance Bottoms Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Coronavirus updates: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive; ICE may deport foreign students; MLB's testing strugglesAtlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she has tested positive. MLB teams are stopping workouts. New drug enters late-stage trials. Latest news.
USATODAY.com
We can't wait 'another minute' for change: Atlanta mayor
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:30Published
Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:20Published
Who will Joe Biden pick as running mate?
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 03:11Published
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
‘It’s Got to Stop’: Atlanta’s Mayor Decries a Surge of Violence as a Girl Is KilledSecoriea Turner, 8, was one of several children killed across the country over the holiday weekend. Her death has roiled Atlanta.
NYTimes.com
Residents react to police presence at shooting siteAtlanta residents are upset at heavy police presence where a 8-year-old girl was killed during a shooting over the weekend. The burned-out Wendy's has become a..
USATODAY.com
Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee
Biden Campaign Gets New Fonts
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published
US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:37Published
Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bidKanye West‘s plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he’s already missed several key deadlines. The rapper..
WorldNews
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Is Clotting of Blood Main Culprit for Covid-19 Deaths? There are More Questions than AnswersCoronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), a viral respiratory illness caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), may predispose..
WorldNews
Brazil's Bolsonaro takes Covid-19 test after showing symptomsBrazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has long minimized the risks posed by the coronavirus, said Monday he had been tested after showing symptoms including a..
WorldNews
China urges US to stop political maneuvering over COVID-19Rebutting U.S. politicians' slanderous remarks, China on Monday urged the United States to respect facts and stop political maneuvering over COVID-19. Chinese..
WorldNews
National positivity rate stands at 6.73%: GovtThe national positivity rate for Covid-19 in the total samples tested so far stands at 6.73%, the health ministry said on Monday even as the positivity rate..
IndiaTimes
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on TwitterAmerican rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews
'Grim resolve': With Biden up big and the Senate in sight, Democrats still haunted by fear of letdownJoe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.
USATODAY.com
MSNBC American television news channel
Klobuchar Withdraws From Veep Contest
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:29Published
Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:21Published
Biden Says He Wouldn't Vote For Himself If He Believed The Tara Reade Allegations
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:44Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this