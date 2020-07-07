Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named as a potential vice-presidential running mate for presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden. “COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive,” Bottoms tweeted. She told MSNBC that she decided her family...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Keisha Lance Bottoms Keisha Lance Bottoms Mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, United States

Coronavirus updates: Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tests positive; ICE may deport foreign students; MLB's testing struggles

 Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced she has tested positive. MLB teams are stopping workouts. New drug enters late-stage trials. Latest news.
 
USATODAY.com
We can't wait 'another minute' for change: Atlanta mayor [Video]

We can't wait 'another minute' for change: Atlanta mayor

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms on Monday said she would issue orders requiring police officers to de-escalate situations and imposing a duty to intervene when officers see another officer using force excessively.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:30Published
Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man [Video]

Atlanta police chief resigns as protesters decry killing of black man

Atlanta's police chief resigned on Saturday, the city's mayor said, as protesters took to the streets hours after the fatal shooting by police of a black man who had fallen asleep in his car at a Wendy's fast-food restaurant drive-thru line. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:20Published
Who will Joe Biden pick as running mate? [Video]

Who will Joe Biden pick as running mate?

Here are some of the nearly dozen candidates who are likely under consideration, as former Vice President Joe Biden faces fresh calls to choose a black woman as his running mate. Lisa Bernhard reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 03:11Published

Atlanta Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States

‘It’s Got to Stop’: Atlanta’s Mayor Decries a Surge of Violence as a Girl Is Killed

 Secoriea Turner, 8, was one of several children killed across the country over the holiday weekend. Her death has roiled Atlanta.
NYTimes.com

Residents react to police presence at shooting site

 Atlanta residents are upset at heavy police presence where a 8-year-old girl was killed during a shooting over the weekend. The burned-out Wendy's has become a..
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden Former U.S. vice president, presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden Campaign Gets New Fonts [Video]

Biden Campaign Gets New Fonts

c/o the Biden campaign Former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is introducing a new set of fonts, Decimal and Mercury, to be used "across campaign content like graphics, video, and more." The presumptive Democratic nominee has tapped Hoefler & Co., a legendary typeface company featured in a Netflix documentary and behind many of the country's most storied brands. Hoefler & Co. have done typefaces for the Obamas, Rolling Stone, Twitter, Tiffany & Co., the Guggenheim, Condé Nast and Nike.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:33Published
US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls [Video]

US election: Biden holds 10-point lead over Trump in opinion polls

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of US Presidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy of RealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid

 Kanye West‘s plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he’s already missed several key deadlines. The rapper..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Is Clotting of Blood Main Culprit for Covid-19 Deaths? There are More Questions than Answers

 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), a viral respiratory illness caused by the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), may predispose..
WorldNews

Brazil's Bolsonaro takes Covid-19 test after showing symptoms

 Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who has long minimized the risks posed by the coronavirus, said Monday he had been tested after showing symptoms including a..
WorldNews

China urges US to stop political maneuvering over COVID-19

 Rebutting U.S. politicians' slanderous remarks, China on Monday urged the United States to respect facts and stop political maneuvering over COVID-19. Chinese..
WorldNews

National positivity rate stands at 6.73%: Govt

 The national positivity rate for Covid-19 in the total samples tested so far stands at 6.73%, the health ministry said on Monday even as the positivity rate..
IndiaTimes

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

 American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent..
WorldNews

'Grim resolve': With Biden up big and the Senate in sight, Democrats still haunted by fear of letdown

 Joe Biden has a larger lead over Donald Trump than Hillary Clinton did at this point in 2016. But Democrats have seen a lead slip away before.
USATODAY.com

MSNBC MSNBC American television news channel

Klobuchar Withdraws From Veep Contest [Video]

Klobuchar Withdraws From Veep Contest

Business Insider reports that Sen. Amy Klobuchar has withdrawn from the running to be former Vice President Joe Biden's vice president. On Thursday, she spoke to MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell. She said Biden should choose a woman of color as his running mate instead. "This is a historic moment.I think this is a moment to put a woman of color on that ticket." Klobuchar's decision comes after weeks of protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published
Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search [Video]

Klobuchar pulls back from Biden's VP search

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar effectively pulled herself from Joe Biden's search for a running mate on Thursday, saying the position should go to a woman of color instead. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published
Biden Says He Wouldn't Vote For Himself If He Believed The Tara Reade Allegations [Video]

Biden Says He Wouldn't Vote For Himself If He Believed The Tara Reade Allegations

Former Vice President Joe Biden said he wouldn't vote for himself if he believed his accuser Tara Reade. Biden has encouraged people who believed Reade to vote with "their heart." Biden appeared on MSNBC's "The Last Word," on Thursday with Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. Abrams is apparently in talks to be his running mate. "If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn't vote for me." "I wouldn't vote for me if I believed Tara Reade. There is no truth to it. I promise you.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

21 Savage Is Helping Kids Learn Finances Suring COVID-19 [Video]

21 Savage Is Helping Kids Learn Finances Suring COVID-19

21 Savage is expanding his mission to help underserved children during the pandemic. As a direct response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy-award winning rapper made an announcement. He is launching..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:36Published
Atlanta Mayor Issues Administrative Orders To Revise Use Of Force Policies [Video]

Atlanta Mayor Issues Administrative Orders To Revise Use Of Force Policies

Three weeks after Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms created an Advisory Council to look into the Atlanta Police Department's Use of Force policies, she issued three Administrative Orders to immediately..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:32Published
Atlanta Mayor Orders Changes To Police Use-Of-Force Policy, Releases Video Of Fatal Police Shooting [Video]

Atlanta Mayor Orders Changes To Police Use-Of-Force Policy, Releases Video Of Fatal Police Shooting

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms ordered changes to the Atlanta Police Department's use-of-force policy Monday in the wake of outrage over the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19

Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms contracts COVID-19 ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced Monday that she had tested positive for COVID-19. The 50-year-old Democrat is among the women named...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Biden Leads In Polls With Senior Voters

Biden Leads In Polls With Senior Voters By Mike O’Sullivan Republicans and Democrats have been appealing to older voters, especially those 65 and older, as polls show Democrat Joe Biden is...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •WorldNews

JPMorgan says that a Biden victory in November could be positive for stocks

JPMorgan says that a Biden victory in November could be positive for stocks · *"The consensus view is that a Democrat victory in November will be a negative for equities," wrote JPMorgan analysts led by Dubravko Lakos-Bujas in a Monday...
Business Insider


Tweets about this