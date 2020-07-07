How a Kansas City liquor store manager broke news of Patrick Mahomes' record-setting contract

An Art Museum In Missouri Closed Due To Lockdown Has Given A Private Viewing To Some Special Visitors



A U.S. Art Museum has given a private viewing to some special visitors. Three peruvian penguins from a nearby zoo. Kansas City's Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art is closed due to lockdown but welcomed Bubbles, Maggie, and Berkley from Kansas City zoo in to wander its empty halls. The penguins waddled around quietly perusing the works on display. The trip was to boost the penguins morale due to them missing visitors at the zoo. The Nelson-Atkins boasts an internationally renowned collection of art from across the world including paintings by European Masters from El Greco to Reubens to Van Gogh.

