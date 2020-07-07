Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Beijing reports zero virus cases for first time since new outbreak

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Beijing reports zero virus cases for first time since new outbreakBeijing's health commission said on Tuesday it detected only one asymptomatic case the previous day, which China does not include in its confirmed cases counts. ......
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Beijing Beijing Capital of the People's Republic of China

Hong Kong schools told to remove books that violate new law as police powers extended

 Hong Kong (CNN)Schools in Hong Kong have been told that they must remove books and teaching materials that could violate the sweeping national security law that..
WorldNews

Uighur activist groups move International Criminal Court against China on charges of genocide

 Uighur exiles urged the International Criminal Court on Monday to investigate Beijing for genocide and crimes against humanity, the first attempt to use..
WorldNews

Coronavirus: China's workers and graduates fear for their future

 As Beijing focuses on state-owned companies, workers at smaller firms are being hit hard by the pandemic.
BBC News
India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry [Video]

India, China made progress for frontline troops to disengage border situation: Chinese Foreign Ministry

While addressing a press conference in Beijing on July 06, the Spokesperson of Chinese Foreign Ministry, Zhao Lijian said, "China and India have made progress coming up with effective measures for frontline troops to disengage and deescalate the border situation at the third commander-level talks between the two militaries on June 30."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:00Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases [Video]

COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases

India became the third worst affected country in the world due to COVID-19 on July 06. The confirmed cases in India will soon cross 7 lakh mark. Maharashtra recorded 5,368 new COVID-19 cases and 204..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:55Published
This New Virus Could Spark the Next Global Pandemic [Video]

This New Virus Could Spark the Next Global Pandemic

BEIJING — Scientists from China have found a virus with "pandemic potential" that is related to the swine flu, according to a study in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The new virus..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:47Published
California Bans Singing In Church [Video]

California Bans Singing In Church

California continues to battle a spike in coronavirus cases. Business Insider reports California has banned people from singing or chanting in places of worship. Early in the virus battle California..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published

Related news from verified sources

China warns of a new pandemic flu virus

 China took action against an outbreak of avian H1N1 in 2009, restricting incoming flights from affected countries and putting tens of thousands of people into...
Khaleej Times Also reported by •HNGN

Strengthening cooperation against COVID-19 to build a community with shared future for China, Arab states

 (MENAFN - Jordan Times) COVID-19 is affecting each and everyone of us. In the face of this raging virus, China and Arab states have stood by each o...
MENAFN.com

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million; deaths surge past 500,000

Global coronavirus cases top 10 million; deaths surge past 500,000 The world surpassed two sobering coronavirus milestones Sunday -- 500,000 confirmed deaths, 10 million confirmed cases -- and hit another high mark for daily new...
WorldNews Also reported by •Al JazeeraSeattlePI.com

Tweets about this