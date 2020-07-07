Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

At least 8 people, including 3 children, killed after planes collide over Idaho lake

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said three children were among the passengers in one of the planes that crashed into Lake Coeur d'Alene.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Idaho On Your Side - Published
News video: Recovery efforts continue after plane crash at Lake Coeur D'Alene

Recovery efforts continue after plane crash at Lake Coeur D'Alene 00:31

 Authorities believe there were eight people on board the two planes before they collided midair and ended up in Lake Coeur D'Alene.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Idaho Idaho State in the United States

At least 8 people, including 3 children, believed to be dead after planes collide over Idaho lake

 The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said three children were among the passengers in one of the planes that crashed into Lake Coeur d'Alene.
 
USATODAY.com

Eight feared killed when two planes collide in Idaho

 (Reuters) - Two bodies were recovered and six other people are believed to have been killed when two planes collided in the air and crashed into the Coeur..
WorldNews

AP Top Stories July 6 A

 Here's the latest for Monday, July 6th: Florida counts 200,000 coronavirus cases; Planes collide over lake in Idaho; Body of missing Ft. Hood soldier identified;..
USATODAY.com

At least 2 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

 At least two people died in a plane crash Sunday over Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho and as many as six other people may be missing, the Kootenai County Sheriff's..
USATODAY.com

Lake Coeur d'Alene Lake Coeur d'Alene Glacial lake in Idaho, US


Related videos from verified sources

At least two dead after plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene [Video]

At least two dead after plane collision over Lake Coeur d'Alene

At least two people are dead after two planes collided with each other and then crashed into Coeur d'Alene Lake, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

At least 8 people, including 3 children, killed after planes collide over Idaho lake

 The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said three children were among the passengers in one of the planes that crashed into Lake Coeur d'Alene.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •RTTNewsNYTimes.comCBS NewsSeattle TimesWorldNewsFOXNews.com

Lake Coeur d'Alene plane crash: Eight feared dead in collision over Idaho

 Two aircraft involved in collision have since been located 127ft underwater
Independent

AP Top Stories July 6 A

 Here's the latest for Monday, July 6th: Florida counts 200,000 coronavirus cases; Planes collide over lake in Idaho; Body of missing Ft. Hood soldier identified;...
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

thaitvnews

@thaitvnews At Least 8 Killed in Plane Collision at Idaho Lake: Sheriff https://t.co/Tati4xYJl6 3 minutes ago

jeetrainers

Java EE Trainers ✓ At Least 8 Killed in Plane Collision at Idaho Lake: Sheriff #BreakingNews #usatoday ►►► https://t.co/po2u6bJhHU https://t.co/XfrhDm1lLq 59 minutes ago

hbhoi280

Himanshu Bhoi RT @TIME: At least 8 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake: Sheriff https://t.co/y4sHN5Wr6m 3 hours ago

kwqcnews

KWQC TV6 News At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic lake in nort… https://t.co/sXaVc36aNv 3 hours ago

wsternks

Karolyn Kinsey RT @NBC12: Two bodies have been pulled from Idaho’s Lake Coeur d’Alene and as many as six other people are missing after two small planes c… 3 hours ago

TANMOYBOURI3

TANMOY BOURI RT @FinancialXpress: At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lake i… 3 hours ago

Lolita_TNIE

Lalitha RT @NewIndianXpress: According to witnesses, they saw the two airplanes flying towards each other and colliding in mid-air, then plunging a… 4 hours ago

FinancialXpress

FinancialXpress At least eight people, including three children, were killed when two airplanes collided over a scenic mountain lak… https://t.co/2qBBw1EG7o 4 hours ago