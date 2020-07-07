Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 likely to be declared soon @tnresults.nic.in; here's all you need to know

Burnt body of 14-year-old girl found in Tamil Nadu's Trichy, investigation underway
Burnt body of a 14-year-old was found in Trichy district's Ettarai village on July 06. The body was discovered from the backside of Bhuvaneswari Sami Mill in Karuwela village. The 14-year-old had left..
COVID-19: Delhi crosses 1 lakh mark, reports 1379 new cases
India became the third worst affected country in the world due to COVID-19 on July 06. The confirmed cases in India will soon cross 7 lakh mark. Maharashtra recorded 5,368 new COVID-19 cases and 204..
India sees spike of 24,248 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 6,97,413
India's COVID-19 tally neared the 7 lakh mark with 6,97,413 cases after 24,248 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As per the Health..
Madesh RT @dna: Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 likely to be declared soon at https://t.co/ptDx98JJr4; here's all you need to know
#results #Results2… 16 minutes ago
DNA Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020 likely to be declared soon at https://t.co/ptDx98JJr4; here's all you need to know… https://t.co/r9tQg6BOZh 18 minutes ago
Rohit Kumar RT @indiatvnews: Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: TN Plus Two result likely to be declared today. Direct link | via @IndiaTVNews https://t.co/F… 22 minutes ago
India TV Tamil Nadu 12th Result 2020: TN Plus Two result likely to be declared today. Direct link | via @IndiaTVNews https://t.co/FhHckZYpFQ 1 hour ago
RANJAN BUDA. Tamil Nadu 12th result 2020 Date: State govt could announce Class 12 results today, claim reports https://t.co/rD653nfa8L 2 hours ago
Junaid Ahmed 🇮🇳 RT @rkalert_media: TN HSE / 12th Result 2020 இன்று 09:30 நேரம் *Live* Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Declared Today at www.dge https://t.co/UEQ… 2 hours ago
Newsd Tamil Nadu 12th result likely to be announced today: Know steps to check marks online
https://t.co/C63QSMcPqt 3 hours ago
Rkalert News TN HSE / 12th Result 2020 இன்று 09:30 நேரம் *Live* Tamil Nadu Plus Two Result Declared Today at www.dge … https://t.co/klBxKomlPT 4 hours ago