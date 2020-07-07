It's been a long long time but Rocket man's fuse finally lit

DONGGUAN, GUANGDONG, CHINA — A Chinese man from Dongguan, Guangdong province was suffering from long time constipation and decided that he'd try his hand at something different, so he forced a live eel into his bum to try and relieve his suffering.
According to the report via Miaopai on the 21st...
Occurred on January 30, 2020 / Long Beach, California, USA Info from Licensor: "I put Olive Oil inside before I hopped into the shower. Within moments this happened. She must have propped the door open..