You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources College Admissions relaxed



A group of more than 300 college deans are hoping to remove some of the stress for students admitting applications. A statement lets students know that colleges want to hear more about how students.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:23 Published 1 week ago College Students Really Don’t Want to Pay Full Tuition for Online Schooling



More than 90 percent of college students think a discount is in order if schools solely offer online courses. Credit: Veuer Duration: 00:58 Published 2 weeks ago Summer internships go virtual



Some groups are taking their internships online to make sure college students can still get experience and credit they need to graduate. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:41 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this