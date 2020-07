Former WE Charity employee says staff tried to 'silence' her during anti-racism speaking tour Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

Amanda Maitland says a personal speech she was supposed to deliver during an anti-racism tour for WE was largely rewritten by a mostly white team of staff. The new speech — she says — largely erased her own story of experiencing racism as a black woman. 👓 View full article

