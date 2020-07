B.C. couple escapes from 'debris flood' that filled home with mud, logs, rocks Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 18 minutes ago )

At about 1:30 a.m., Garry and Mabel Moore were startled awake by a noise that sounded like a freight train barrelling through the house. Then a debris flow smashed through the bedroom wall. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this