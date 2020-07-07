Global  

Elections in Delaware and New Jersey, Blackout Day, Johnny Depp: 5 things to know Tuesday

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Elections in Delaware and New Jersey, Blackout Day, Johnny Depp's libel case begins and more news you need to know Tuesday.
Video credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trial

Johnny Depp to face Amber Heard in court during U.K. libel trial 00:46

 Johnny Depp will come face-to-face with his ex-wife Amber Heard in court, after a judge ruled the actress could be present while Depp gives evidence in his libel case against Britain's The Sun newspaper.

Delaware Delaware State in the United States

What to know about Tuesday's primaries in New Jersey and Delaware

 A Democrat-turned-Republican faces a fight on both sides and Delaware's favorite son finally has his name on the ballot in his home state.
USATODAY.com

Last whipping post in Delaware removed

 An 8-foot tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said it was a reminder of racial discrimination...
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories July 2 A

 Here's the latest for Thursday, July 2nd: Congress members demand Russia-Afghanistan intelligence answers; Coronavirus spreading quickly in India; California..
USATODAY.com

Delaware, the last to abolish state whippings, to remove public whipping post Wednesday

 Delaware was the last to abolish state-sanctioned whippings and will now remove what's likely its last whipping post displayed on public property.
USATODAY.com

Johnny Depp Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court [Video]

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court

Johnny Depp has arrived at the high court in London for the start of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:25Published

Johnny Depp's case against The Sun to begin at High Court

 The Hollywood star is suing the newspaper over a story saying he abused his ex-wife Amber Heard.
BBC News

Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High Court

 Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp's libel claim against The Sun to go ahead this week [Video]

Johnny Depp's libel claim against The Sun to go ahead this week

Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun newspaper over allegations he was violent towards ex-wife Amber Heard will go ahead this week, following a High Court ruling.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:21Published

New Jersey New Jersey State in the northeastern United States

Crowds flock to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey ready to have some fun, masks in place

 It was a case of "better late than never" for fans of a sprawling NJ theme park who showed up in force for its long-awaited opening day amid COVID-19.
USATODAY.com

What We Learned in 100 Days of Life Interrupted

 Four first-generation college students in Newark, N.J., tell the story of the pandemic, their uprooted plans — and what they found out.
NYTimes.com

AP Top Stories July 3 A

 Here's the latest for Friday July 3rd: Pelosi, Schumer blast Trump over Russia-Afghanistan allegations; Texas governor makes masks mandatory in public for most..
USATODAY.com

