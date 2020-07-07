Elections in Delaware and New Jersey, Blackout Day, Johnny Depp: 5 things to know Tuesday

Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court



Johnny Depp has arrived at the high court in London for the start of his libel action against News Group Newspapers over the publication of an article which branded the Hollywood actor a 'wife beater'. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:25 Published on January 1, 1970