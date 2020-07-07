|
Elections in Delaware and New Jersey, Blackout Day, Johnny Depp: 5 things to know Tuesday
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Elections in Delaware and New Jersey, Blackout Day, Johnny Depp's libel case begins and more news you need to know Tuesday.
Delaware State in the United States
What to know about Tuesday's primaries in New Jersey and DelawareA Democrat-turned-Republican faces a fight on both sides and Delaware's favorite son finally has his name on the ballot in his home state.
USATODAY.com
Last whipping post in Delaware removedAn 8-foot tall whipping post was removed from a Delaware county courthouse square Wednesday after activists said it was a reminder of racial discrimination...
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories July 2 AHere's the latest for Thursday, July 2nd: Congress members demand Russia-Afghanistan intelligence answers; Coronavirus spreading quickly in India; California..
USATODAY.com
Delaware, the last to abolish state whippings, to remove public whipping post WednesdayDelaware was the last to abolish state-sanctioned whippings and will now remove what's likely its last whipping post displayed on public property.
USATODAY.com
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
Actor Johnny Depp arrives at UK High Court
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:25Published
Johnny Depp's case against The Sun to begin at High CourtThe Hollywood star is suing the newspaper over a story saying he abused his ex-wife Amber Heard.
BBC News
Johnny Depp’s libel trial against The Sun set to begin at High CourtJohnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic..
WorldNews
Johnny Depp's libel claim against The Sun to go ahead this week
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
New Jersey State in the northeastern United States
Crowds flock to Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey ready to have some fun, masks in placeIt was a case of "better late than never" for fans of a sprawling NJ theme park who showed up in force for its long-awaited opening day amid COVID-19.
USATODAY.com
What We Learned in 100 Days of Life InterruptedFour first-generation college students in Newark, N.J., tell the story of the pandemic, their uprooted plans — and what they found out.
NYTimes.com
AP Top Stories July 3 AHere's the latest for Friday July 3rd: Pelosi, Schumer blast Trump over Russia-Afghanistan allegations; Texas governor makes masks mandatory in public for most..
USATODAY.com
