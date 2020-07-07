Global
Over 580 employees of textile showroom in Tiruchi asked to remain in home quarantine
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Over 580 employees of textile showroom in Tiruchi asked to remain in home quarantine
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 (
4 days ago
)
The move came after an employee of the showroom tested positive for COVID-19
