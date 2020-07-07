3 Steps to Take Before You Implement Time Tracking or Employees Monitoring Software Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 5 minutes ago )

Sometimes, how you choose to optimize your business processes will make all the difference between success and complete halt in progress. To do this right, it’s important to approach it well informed, which means that you first need current performance data in order to pinpoint problem areas and figure out ways to make improvements. As a means to help you do this, both time tracker apps and employees monitoring software are getting more and more popular. However, implementing these tools is a delicate process and there are some things that you should do before you finalize it. Even though time trackers and employees monitoring software are essentially two different systems - the former being... 👓 View full article

