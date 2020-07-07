Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

50 dead in Japan floods as rescuers 'race against time'

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
50 dead in Japan floods as rescuers 'race against time'Emergency services in western Japan are "racing against time" to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides that have killed at least 50 people, with more torrential rain forecast. Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its second-highest emergency warning for heavy rain and landslides over vast swathes of the country's southwest and said "risks are rising" nationwide. At least 50 deaths have been confirmed in the rains that began early Saturday, top government...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Dozens feared dead in Japan floods

Dozens feared dead in Japan floods 01:09

 Nearly 40 people were feared dead as torrential rains continued to hit Japan's southwestern island of Kyushu, with river banks at risk of bursting on Monday morning and new evacuation orders put in place. Gloria Tso reports.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Japan Meteorological Agency Japan Meteorological Agency national meteorological service of Japan

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Deadly floods, landslides wreak havoc in southern Japan [Video]

Deadly floods, landslides wreak havoc in southern Japan

For Japan, it is the worst natural disaster since a typhoon stuck last October.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 01:29Published
Dozens killed in southern Japan floods [Video]

Dozens killed in southern Japan floods

At least 34 people are believed to have been killed in southern Japan, as torrential rain and severe flooding continues across several Asian countries.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Race against time to rescue stranded flood victims; 52 dead

 Emergency services in western Japan were racing against time on Tuesday to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides, with at least 50 dead and...
Japan Today


Tweets about this