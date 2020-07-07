50 dead in Japan floods as rescuers 'race against time' Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Emergency services in western Japan are "racing against time" to rescue people stranded by devastating floods and landslides that have killed at least 50 people, with more torrential rain forecast. Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) issued its second-highest emergency warning for heavy rain and landslides over vast swathes of the country's southwest and said "risks are rising" nationwide. At least 50 deaths have been confirmed in the rains that began early Saturday, top government...


