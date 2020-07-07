Global  

Jeffrey Epstein’s consort Ghislaine Maxwell held in ‘troubled’ New York jail, plagued by coronavirus concerns

WorldNews Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Jeffrey Epstein’s consort Ghislaine Maxwell held in ‘troubled’ New York jail, plagued by coronavirus concernsJeffrey Epstein’s long-time confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to a New York City jail plagued by coronavirus concerns and other problems as she faces charges that she recruited girls, one as young...
Video credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell In Custody At Facility In Brooklyn

Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell In Custody At Facility In Brooklyn 00:29

 The Bureau of Prisons confirmed Maxwell is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Maxwell is accused of enticing young girls to engage in illegal sex acts with Epstein.

