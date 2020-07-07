|
Jeffrey Epstein’s consort Ghislaine Maxwell held in ‘troubled’ New York jail, plagued by coronavirus concerns
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Jeffrey Epstein’s long-time confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was transferred Monday to a New York City jail plagued by coronavirus concerns and other problems as she faces charges that she recruited girls, one as young...
Ghislaine Maxwell British socialite, daughter of Robert Maxwell, & close associate of Jeffrey Epstein
Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published
Epstein associate transferred to NYC jailJeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante Ghislaine Maxwell has been transferred to New York City to face charges she recruited women and girls for him to sexually..
USATODAY.com
Days after Ghislaine Maxwell's arrest, Epstein accuser demands investigation into sexual battery allegationAlicia Arden, a model, accused Jeffrey Epstein of groping her inside a hotel room during what she thought was supposed to be an interview.
USATODAY.com
Jeffrey Epstein American financier, socialite and convicted sex offender
New York City Largest city in the United States
