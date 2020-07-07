Hong Kong Security Law Sets Stage for Global Internet Fight

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law



TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:21 Published 1 day ago Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong



China's imposition of the new National Security Law for Hong Kong has led to a barrage of criticism. The US house of representatives approved sanctions that aim to penalise banks that do.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:45 Published 4 days ago ‘Closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong’: Indian Envoy to UN in Geneva



Indian Envoy to UN Rajiv Kumar Chander in Geneva said that the country has been keeping a close watch on the recent developments in Hong Kong and and urged the global body to address related concerns.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:02 Published 4 days ago

Tweets about this