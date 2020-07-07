Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hong Kong Security Law Sets Stage for Global Internet Fight

NYTimes.com Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
As the city grapples with new restrictions on online speech, American tech giants are on the front line of a clash between China and the United States over the internet’s future.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests

Facebook, Google suspend Hong Kong data requests 02:24

 Major internet and social media platformes have suspended processing government requests for user data in Hong Kong, they said on Monday, following China's establishment of a sweeping new national security law for the semi-autonomous city. Libby Hogan reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law [Video]

Hong Kong: China Passes Draconian National Security Law

TAIPEI — Beijing has passed a new national security law on Tuesday. The controversial law grants the government sweeping powers that critics fear will be used to quash Hong Kong's freedoms and..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:21Published
Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong [Video]

Watch how the world reacted to China's National Security Law for Hong Kong

China's imposition of the new National Security Law for Hong Kong has led to a barrage of criticism. The US house of representatives approved sanctions that aim to penalise banks that do..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:45Published
‘Closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong’: Indian Envoy to UN in Geneva [Video]

‘Closely monitoring the developments in Hong Kong’: Indian Envoy to UN in Geneva

Indian Envoy to UN Rajiv Kumar Chander in Geneva said that the country has been keeping a close watch on the recent developments in Hong Kong and and urged the global body to address related concerns..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:02Published

Tweets about this