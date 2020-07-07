Sensex jumps 187 points, Nifty nears 10,800 mark

Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at 36,565 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 10,774. Most sectoral indices at...
Equity benchmark indices continued their upward momentum on Friday but the gains in IT and realty sectors were capped by PSU banks. At the closing bell, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 178 points or 0.5..
Equity benchmark indices rose marginally during early hours on July 03 in line with Asian peers with buying seen across IT and auto counters. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 106 points or..