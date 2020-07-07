Global  

Sensex jumps 187 points, Nifty nears 10,800 mark

DNA Tuesday, 7 July 2020
Bajaj Finance was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 7.84%, followed by IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank.
 Equity benchmark indices were subdued during early hours on July 07 in lacklustre trading amid mixed cues from Asian peers. At 10:15 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 78 points or 0.21 per cent at 36,565 while the Nifty 50 edged up by 10 points or 0.09 per cent at 10,774. Most sectoral indices at...

