Protesters demand body-cam video after man shot, killed by Phoenix police
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
A local protest group organized a protest Sunday night after video emerged appearing to show a fatal Phoenix police shooting on the Fourth of July.
Phoenix, Arizona State capital city of Arizona, United States
Independence Day (United States) Federal holiday in the United States
