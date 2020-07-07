Global  

Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC to declare class 10th result tomorrow at 1pm @ jac.nic.in

DNA Tuesday, 7 July 2020 ()
Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, July 8 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at its official website jac.nic.in. The JAC is likely to declare the results at 1 am on Jauly 8.
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Cycled 24 km daily, got 98.7% in exams: MP girl sets example for India

Cycled 24 km daily, got 98.7% in exams: MP girl sets example for India 01:40

 The story of a 15-year-old from Madhya Pradesh is inspiring the nation. Roshani Bhadoriya used to cycle 24 km every day to and from school. Roshani secured 98.75% in her class 10 MP Board of Secondary Education exams. She reportedly dreams of becoming an IAS officer. Watch the full video for more.

