Jharkhand Board Class 10 Results: JAC to declare class 10th result tomorrow at 1pm @ jac.nic.in
Tuesday, 7 July 2020 () Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2020 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, July 8 by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) at its official website jac.nic.in. The JAC is likely to declare the results at 1 am on Jauly 8.
