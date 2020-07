You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Video: Oncoming heat, humidity to bring daily dose of storm chances



It will be feeling a lot more like summer after a brief break from hot weather. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:58 Published 10 hours ago Sibley relishing resumption of test cricket



A slimmed down Dom Sibley will open the batting for England in the first test against West Indies this week following long gap due to the coronavirus crisis. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 04:07 Published 19 hours ago Andrew Strauss praises Ben Stokes’ 'cricket intelligence' ahead of West Indies Test



Former England captain and Director of Cricket for the ECB Sir Andrew Strauss, has backed Ben Stokes as interim England captain ahead of the return of international Test cricket in England. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:46 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this